CNN Money Transfers
Operated by moneycorp

Our services

We offer a number of ways to send money overseas. You can make transactions of any size, fix favourable exchange rates and manage repeat transfers.

One-off payments

If you need to send money abroad as a one off payment for:

  • Buying overseas property
  • Emigrating
  • Friends and family
  • Planning an overseas wedding
  • Holiday
  • Bill payments etc.

We can exchange your funds at a competitive rate and send it to a destination of your choice.

Get started

Fix a rate

If you are concerned about market rate fluctuations you can fix a rate with a Forward Contract, whether you want to transfer now, or up to two years in the future.

You can target a specific rate using a Money Order. We will help you choose a rate that suits you, and your currency will be brought when that rate is achieved, helping you get the most out of your transfer.

Get started

Make regular payments

Automatically send payments overseas with a pre-determined schedule, whether it’s weekly, monthly, quarterly or more intermittently, we can set it according to your needs.

We can also fix the exchange rate, the amount of foreign currency received or the amount debited from your account, allowing you to have greater control of your budget – providing peace of mind.

Get started

More reasons to choose us

Personal account manager

When dealing with the fast paced ever fluctuating foreign exchange market, it can be extremely beneficial to speak to a currency expert.

You will be assigned you own personal account manager who can guide you through the transfer process and offer specialist guidance on your currency requirements.

Get started

Safe and secure

Moneycorp has over 35 year’s foreign exchange experience, is authorised and regulated by the FCA and all customer funds are safeguarded in segregated client accounts.

Starcard

As our client you will receive a moneycorp starcard, which enables you to take advantage of exclusive discounts, including Apple online store, hotel specials and exclusive travel money rates. Click here for T&C’s

What our customers say

Feefo

...the whole process was easy, everyone I dealt with was extremely helpful, friendly and professional.

Jane Clarke
Get started

...it was delivered with a personal touch – there was always someone available at the end of the phone to offer expert guidance...

Michael Hughes
Get started

Get a great exchange rate today

Get started  

Or Call us: UK/International +44 (0) 203 411 3962 or US: +1 (844) 719-8810