Our services

We offer a number of ways to send money overseas. You can make transactions of any size, fix favourable exchange rates and manage repeat transfers.
If you need to send money abroad as a one off payment for:
We can exchange your funds at a competitive rate and send it to a destination of your choice.
If you are concerned about market rate fluctuations you can fix a rate with a Forward Contract, whether you want to transfer now, or up to two years in the future.
You can target a specific rate using a Money Order. We will help you choose a rate that suits you, and your currency will be brought when that rate is achieved, helping you get the most out of your transfer.
Automatically send payments overseas with a pre-determined schedule, whether it’s weekly, monthly, quarterly or more intermittently, we can set it according to your needs.
We can also fix the exchange rate, the amount of foreign currency received or the amount debited from your account, allowing you to have greater control of your budget – providing peace of mind.
When dealing with the fast paced ever fluctuating foreign exchange market, it can be extremely beneficial to speak to a currency expert.
You will be assigned you own personal account manager who can guide you through the transfer process and offer specialist guidance on your currency requirements.Get started
Moneycorp has over 35 year’s foreign exchange experience, is authorised and regulated by the FCA and all customer funds are safeguarded in segregated client accounts.
